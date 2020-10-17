KX News tonight at 6:00 p.m. will be live-streamed to make room for college football

College football today will push the KX News 6:00 p.m. newscast from the traditional broadcast world into the digital realm.

The look, format and team will stay the same — you’ll just be accessing it in a different manner.

To watch the live-stream of the 6:00 p.m. newscast, simply go to www.kxnet.com/live-streaming. That’s it.

In the bottom right corner of the streaming window, you can click the diagonal arrows to expand the view to full screen, if you wish. Pressing the escape (ESC) key will return you to the smaller view.

In the “prehistoric days” before the Internet, TV stations and viewers had to settle for one or the other whenever two or more events were scheduled at the same time.

Thanks to the “Digital Age,” you can watch multiple broadcast events at the same time.

It’s a win-win for everyone.

See you tonight at 6:00 p.m.

