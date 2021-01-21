In our January KX News Town Hall, Survive to Thrive, we discuss small businesses in the state among coronavirus, revenue turmoil, wage and expense pressures, and changing shopping patterns. So how does a business survive and thrive in this climate?

Brian Ritter, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC President; Jon MacMartin, the Minot Chamber President; Stacy Sturm, the owner of URL Radio and Thomas & Moriarty’s; and Colton Shoults, the owner of Grand Junction in Bis-Man, Laughing Sun and Craftcade joined us as we looked for advice, tips and strategies to help our small businesses go and grow in 2021 and beyond.

See More KX News Town Hall: