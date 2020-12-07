KX News Weekend Recap — December 5-6

In case you missed it — a lot has happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • Doctors are working to build trust with patients who are wary of COVID-19 vaccine: Full story
  • Minot Boy Scout uses service project to help feed those in need: Full story
  • Bismarck-Mandan first responders team up with Salvation Army to “Help Rescue Christmas”: Full story
  • Community rallies to help Minot Police Department ‘Stuff the Squad’: Full story.

