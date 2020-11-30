KX News Weekend Recap — November 28 & 29

In case you missed it — a lot of things have happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • Fargo teacher pays it forward, tips waitress nearly $600: Full story
  • Watch out for delivery and charity scams this holiday season: Full story
  • A church in Minot says your typical holiday tradition could change someone’s life: Full story
  • Capital City Christmas tree lights up: Full story.

