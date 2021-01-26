Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

KX News’s Tom Schrader working to educate Stanley Elementary students about weather patterns amid COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here at KX News, giving back to the community has always been one of our top priorities — and, on Tuesday, our storm team did just that.

Over the last few years, our Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader visited Stanley Elementary to talk to kids about weather patterns and severe storms.

This past year, due to COVID-19, the typical in-person meetings were canceled.

Thankful enough, Schrader found a way to still meet with three of the school’s third-grade classes, only this time via Zoom.

“We’re very thankful that Tom agreed to do this with us today and my kids are super excited,” teacher Heidi Stafslien said.

“I’ve been to Stanley schools several times and last year, obviously with COVID, I couldn’t do it so it’s just one of those things I look forward to every year, so, this was really cool,” Schrader said.

Schrader says he credits other KX News staff for helping him make this meeting with the kids possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Vaccine Debate

DAPL Appeal

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Winter Driving Reminders

Chocolates for Shopping

Firefighter Competition

Memory Bears

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/26

Weather Zoom

Mugshot Bill

NDC JAN 26

Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/26

BSC Basketball

Bishop Ryan Girl's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

ATW: David Tries It w/ Majettes Hockey

ATW: BSC's Buster Gilliss

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News