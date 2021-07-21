KX Plus: Another scam to watch for, cooling assistance for those in need, Taco Bell faces supply shortage

Another scam is circulating around the state

The states Attorney General’s office is warning North Dakotans to be aware of prize scams circulating in the state.

Recently, a retired couple in the Minot area lost over $89- thousand dollars to a phony prize scam. The scam not only wiped out their savings but also cost them a bank loan they took out using their house as collateral.

The prize notification scam is one of several so-called “advance fee” scams that have been circulating in North Dakota for the past few years. These scams range from fake prize notifications to phony warnings from the IRS or social security administration.

Here are some tips from the North Dakota Attorney General’s office so you don’t fall victim to such scams:

Never, ever, send any money in response to a phone call. If you think it might be a real call, check with the Consumer Protection division at 701-328-3404 to be sure before sending any money.

If you are asked to purchase gift cards, hide money in packages, or send multiple payments, you know it is a scam

Cooling assistance for North Dakotans

Many of us have been trying to beat the heat lately. For those of you looking for cooling assistance read on.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is operating a cooling assistance program for seniors 60 years and older and other individuals with qualifying medical conditions. To participate, individuals must also qualify financially for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The cooling assistance program can help eligible households purchase and install a window air conditioning unit, repair an air conditioning unit, or purchase oscillating or window fans.

If you’re not 60 or older or you don’t qualify medically, you can still apply for help, depending on your need. There’s no guarantee you’ll get assistance, but it can’t hurt to ask.

Taco bell is facing a supply shortage

Some Taco Bell locations might not offer your favorite item on their menu.

The national chain apologized on its website Tuesday, saying that because of “national ingredient shortages and delivery delays” Taco Bell locations might be out of some options.

Fast food chains have been hit particularly hard in recent months by a labor shortage and low inventory on some key ingredients.

We checked in with our local Taco Bell locations, none were able to provide a comment.