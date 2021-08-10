KX Plus: Car break-ins in the BisMan area, Panera Bread Soup recalls

Car-break-ins in the BisMan area

A series of car break-ins in the Bis-Man area has police warning residents to lock their cars and avoid leaving valuables in plain sight.

These videos were taken in northwest Bismarck over the weekend; Multiple suspects are seen driving up to two residential homes then walking up to the driveways and entering parked vehicles that are not theirs, and stealing items out of them.

Police are looking to identify the suspects.

If you have any information police urge you to contact the Bismarck Police Department.

You can also provide anonymous information by texting the keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website.

Just last week, Mandan police reported there had been a number of thefts from vehicles.

Both Bismarck and Mandan PD’s say most thefts from vehicles are crimes of opportunity, Thieves will target an area and go from vehicle to vehicle, checking for ones that are unlocked. While there are some thefts that occur when force has been used to enter the vehicle, most thefts are from unlocked vehicles.

Panera Bread brand soup recalls

Several containers of Panera Bread at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup are being recalled by the USDA.

The 16-ounce containers “ready-to-eat soup” — may be contaminated with “extraneous material,” specifically, pieces of gray nitrile gloves.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a “use by” date of Sept. 9 and lot code 070121-1V. The products also have the establishment number “P-13130” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have the product, you’re urged to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.