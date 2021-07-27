KX Plus: CDC reverses indoor mask policy, destructive thunderstorm alerts, plus more

CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors

The CDC is recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The new guidance follows recent decisions in cities like Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, the country is averaging around 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In comparison, this time last month the country was averaging about 12,000 new cases a day and 12,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day.

Delta variant of COVID-19

The CDC says the original strain of COVID-19 is no longer detected among variants circulating throughout the country. The Delta variant is now the predominant variant in the United States, making up an estimated 83.2% of recent U.S. cases.

Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Destructive thunderstorm alerts

Starting on Aug. 2, the National Weather Service will be sending out alerts to smartphones for what are considered “destructive” thunderstorms.

This does not mean that there will be an alert for every severe thunderstorm.

For a “destructive thunderstorm alert to be sent out , storms must produce hail 2 and 3-quarter inches in diameter or 80 miles per hour winds.

Alerts will go to all smartphones within the warning area, and there is no need to download anything to your phone.