KX Plus: Covid-19 cases are on the rise, wildfires in western states, top Airbnb rentals in the U.S.

COVID-19 is on the rise

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in all 50 states for the first time since January, and the new Delta variant is rapidly becoming the most common strain in the United States

North Dakota’s numbers have been flucuating up and down since the beginning of this month around the 170 to180 average range.

On July 6, active COVID cases in ND were 113. On July 18, which is the number reported today, that was up to 178. Cases were at 200 on July 15.

Wildfires in western states

Wildfires continue to burn in many western states.

This is a live map of all the wildfires burning in the US.

Currently, the smoke and soot from the western fires aren’t having too much of an effect on North Dakota’s air quality.

We will keep you informed with the latest information as the fires progress.

The top Airbnb rentals in all 50 states- Where is North Dakota’s?

Airbnb has released a list of the top-ranked hosts in all 50 states across the country.

See the top-rated Airbnb hosts in all 50 states

The homestay rental company compiled the list using hosts who had a 5-star minimum when it came to cleanliness, check-in and communication. For the states that had more than one incredible host, the tiebreaker went to the host with the most reviews. And while getting a handful of perfect reviews is good, consistency is key.

North Dakota’s best Airbnb is located in Minot.. Downtown Minot to be more specific.

It’s a one-bedroom apartment at a place called Oliver’s Landing.