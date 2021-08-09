KX Plus: COVID-19 cases in North Dakota remain high, renewable energy, plus more

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota remain high

706 is the number of current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Between July 9 and August 9, there has been an increase of 545 active cases statewide.

Military members required to get vaccinated

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15

That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

Canada allows fully vaccinated Americans to visit

Canada has officially lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit.

Canada is reopening its borders for all forms of travel

U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders. Travelers also must fill out a detailed application on the arriveCAN app before crossing.

Renewable energy in North Dakota

The newly released Clean Power Annual report from the American Clean Power Association (ACP) reveals renewable energy is on the rise in North Dakota.

And the state is ranking among the top five in the nation for the share of the electricity generated by renewables at 30%.

The majority of renewable energy in North Dakota is currently wind power.

KX news speaks to ACP’s Vice President of Research & Analytics, John Hensley about the report’s findings.

