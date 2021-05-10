KX Plus [May 10,2021]

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today on KX Plus we talk about the potential of face masks being used seasonally from now on, a new online directory to help farmers and ranchers with mental health, plus how you can help a local 4th grader go further in a Doodle for Google competition.

A link to this stories can be found below:

Dr. Fauci: Masks may be seasonal after the pandemic

American Farm Bureau launches online directory to help producers with mental health

Bismarck 4th grader named North Dakota’s winner in Doodle for Google contest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News