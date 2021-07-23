KX Plus: ND crash fatalities, vaccination rates, weather ahead

North Dakota crash fatalities run high in 2021 compared to previous years

Vehicle fatalities are up in North Dakota when compared to the past two years.

So far 56 people have died in vehicle crashes.

That’s 12 more fatalities than at the same time in 2020 and 2 more than the same period in 2019.

Of the 2021 motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota, 58% involved people who weren’t wearing safety belts and 25% were speed-related.

“A person could never control the other drivers on the road. We hope every driver acts responsibly. And we certainly want that. Encourage that. But a person’s only defense in the event that other drivers aren’t behaving responsibly is a seatbelt,” explained Karin Mongeon, the Safety Division Director for the NDDOT.

Vaccination rates

In 16 states, less than half of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

North Dakota is included in that group.

According to the CDC, 56.3% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In North Dakota, about 49% of residents 12 and older have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine; and 46% of North Dakotans 12 and older are considered fully vaccinated

But counting those between the ages of 12 and 18 may be skewing the numbers a bit. Vaccination efforts have largely targeted people 18 and older — only recently have they focused on those 12 to 18.

When you look at the numbers for North Dakotans 18 and older, we find close to 52% have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, while 49% are fully vaccinated.

And for North Dakotans 65 and older, 76% have received 1 dose and 73% are considered fully vaccinated.