KX Plus: Poor air quality, farmers markets struggles, plus the weather ahead

Smoke from wildfires in Canada and western states is affecting North Dakota’s air quality:

The ND Department of Environmental Quality is urging those with respiratory conditions to limit their time outside due to the haze that has settled over the state from the wildfires in northern Canada, Wyoming and western Montana.

Specifically, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens, follow these recommendations if you fall in any of those groups to reduce your exposure to the poor air quality :

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

As of 2 p.m., the air quality index was at 109 in North Dakota with the highest pollutant area being in Fargo and mostly the western part of the state.

Farmers markets struggles:

Many farmers markets in our viewing area have kicked off their season…

We checked in with the farmers market in Minot– one vendor tells us the ongoing drought conditions has made an impact on her produce –making it tough to grow.

Drought has farmers markets feeling the effects

“The produce is growing well but we are really having to spend a lot of time and resources watering and most of our produce vendors are in the same situation. And our meat vendors on the flip side, they’re worrying about and trying to find enough grass and hay for their cattle to make sure they have a product to come down to the market,” said Market manager Ann Olson.

There are a variety of farmers markets in our viewing area for accurate times always check your area’s farmers market website or Facebook page.

Bismarck Farmers Market

Location: Southside of the Ace Hardware Store North parking



Hours: Tues, Thurs. and Sat. – 8 a.m. until sellout

Sunday – Noon till sellout



Capital Farmers Market in Bismarck

(Check website)

Mandan Farmers Market

Location: Heritage Park, West Main Street

Hours: Tuesdays 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m.

Williston Downtowners Farmers Market

Location: Corner of Main Street and 2nd Ave East

Hours: Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dickinson Farmers Market

Location: Prairie Hills Mall Parking Lot

Hours: Open every Tuesday at 4 p.m. & every Saturday at 9 a.m.

The weather ahead:

Hazy skies these next few days, with hotter temperatures at the end of week.

Today is the coolest day in the forecast with end of week heat