KX Plus: Sunscreen recalls, Delta variant worries, Høstfest returns in 2022

Sunscreen recalls due to a cancerous chemical

Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: s: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of sun protection factor, or SPF.

A little over month ago, an independent lab tested 294 sunscreens across 69 different manufacturers—78 product batches had detectable amount of the chemical.

Johnson & Johnson recalling sunscreens due to benzene traces

Cancer-causing ingredient found in a number of popular sunscreens, study finds

ND health officials fear another wave of Covid-19 due to the Delta variant

The Delta variant of COVID-19 was first detected in North Dakota last month.

This week alone, 20 new cases of the variant were reported.

“Obviously we have concerns about increased severe illness and increased death. We want to avoid that. We want to make sure that we’re not overloading the healthcare system. That’s still important. The hospitals need to be able to function and provide care to everybody who needs care,” explained Kirby Kruger, the Disease Control Section Chief NDDoH.

The Department of Health reports that the 20 new cases this week were found in people who live in the west, central and eastern parts of the state.

Department of Health concerned about rise in Delta variant cases

Hostfest returns in 2022

One of North America’s biggest Scandinavian celebrations will be returning to Minot in September 2022.

Hostfest was cancelled this year and in 2020 in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get ready for next year -as the planning for the festival is being discussed.

Tim Mihalick is the new festival president, replacing David Reiten who retired in the spring.

Mihalick says the new board is receiving guidance from a Minneapolis-based festival consultant as they plan next year’s hostfest.

Specific dates for 2022 are expected to be announced in the next few months.

Høstfest to return in 2022, say festival officials

KX Conversation: The new Norsk Høstfest President, Tim Mihalick