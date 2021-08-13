KX Plus: Vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in ND, pizza has made it to space

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

The FDA says people with organ transplants and weak immune systems can receive a third dose of the Pfizer of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The administration amended emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for the vaccines’ early this morning.

They stressed this action does not apply to people who are not immunocompromised.

North Dakota could reach an unwanted milestone over the next few days.

Since July 5, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, the North Dakota Department of Health reports there are 959 active cases statewide.

No deaths were reported during testing on August 12, and 38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Pizza has made it to space

A cargo ship carrying 8,200-pounds of supplies arrived at the International Space Station Thursday.

Bringing with it -fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, a pizza kit and cheese for the seven station astronauts.

The space station is currently home to seven crew member from America, Russia, France and Japan.