With spring approaching, it will soon be time to get out and enjoy the warmer weather.

At this year’s KX Sport Show, there is a lot of excitement to go around.

Vendors like Mortiz Sport and Marine and Rugby Homes both have one thing in common when it comes to selling their inventory, the joy behind it.

“When somebody comes in and I sell them a camper, sometimes the kids don’t know. When the parents show up with the kids, just the look on their face; that’s one of the best parts of selling a camper,” Rugby Homes Owner Kevin Kirchofner said.

“I got into this profession from just a love of being on the water. In my off time, I’m usually fishing or out on the Pontone,” Mortiz Sports & Marine Adventure Specialist Dustin Melby said.

Both have years of experience in what they do and say they’ve seen plenty of changes in the advancement in technology.

Kirchofner, for instance, can point out all the changes and improvements that campers have made compared to how they used to be.

“Your refrigerators were six cubic feet, two or three cubic feet. Now they’re 12, 21 cubic feet and they’re a lot bigger,” Kirchofner said.

Modern voice command technology is a definite trend something Kirchofner said campers are now equipped with.

“You would say hey Jekel and the lights will turn off. If you say lights turn off or you can say turn my bedroom light off, and it will turn your bedroom light off. Technology is evolving so much in these campers.”

Melby said from looks to the feel of things, is the first thing you will notice when stepping on a Pontone.

“It is the furniture, we’ve gotten so much more plush, luxurious, fun to the touch,” Melby said.

And all of this will come in handy for that warm weather fun just around the corner.

“It’s late August, but we can definitely fish a lot earlier than that, we fish just as early as this week. Right now, beginning of March and we can fish all the way past Thanksgiving,” Melby said.

Even camping out when the weather fits.

Melby and Kirchofner both agree that the technology and plenty of room to move around matters when looking for the best product.

“There are charges everywhere, tons of storage underwear the seats for you to put your bags and your sunscreens,” Melby said.

“It has a lot of space in the front, bedrooms in the back, and then the kids are up on top,“ Kirchofner said.

The KX Sport show continues through this weekend.



