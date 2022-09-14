BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Some events mark the end of Summer, and for the Bismarck/Mandan area, when the Lewis and Clark Riverboat leaves the Missouri River, Summer is officially over.

That’s exactly what happened Wednesday.

The riverboat offers public and chartered cruises on the Missouri River from May through September and hosts big events, like dinners, music, and even weddings.

It continues the tradition of the Missouri River steamers that cruised up and down the Missouri River for decades.

It will be held in dry dock for the winter, and will be prepped and ready for Spring.