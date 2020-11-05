KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa implements curfew, amendment to mask mandate to combat COVID-19
Minot Public Library hosting drive-thru Lego giveaway
You can keep your political signs up as long as you want in Bismarck
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
Election Results
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Bet on Weather
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
WDA Volleyball: Bismarck finds home court advantage without the crowds
Video
Top Stories
WDA Volleyball: Minot puts their season on the line in the WDA play-in game
Video
Class A Football: Velva ready for the road challenge against Lisbon
Video
WDA Football: Century leaning on their recipe to win, return to Fargo
Video
Football: Beulah prepared for a rare chance at revenge against HCV
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Community
Trivia Treat
Top Stories
Trivia Treat Provided by Word Genius
Video
Real Estate with Jeff: Zillow
Video
Smile of the Day 11-5
Video
Home Improvement: Junk It
Video
Features
Think Big…Shop Small
Contests
National Day Calendar
Veterans Voices
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Latest Videos
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5
Local News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 05:24 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 05:24 PM CST
Latest Stories
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa implements curfew, amendment to mask mandate to combat COVID-19
Minot Public Library hosting drive-thru Lego giveaway
You can keep your political signs up as long as you want in Bismarck
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
Bismarck’s Heaven’s Helpers is expanding their services
More Local News
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5
Video
KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing
Video
Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5
Video
Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s
Video
Girl Scouts New Adventure
Video
NDC NOV 5
Video
Bismarck Volleyball
Video
Minot Volleyball
Video
Velva Football
Video
Century Football
Video
Beulah Football
Video
College Contact Tracers
Video
KX Convo: Dr. Mateo
Video
Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Cases Surging
Video
AG, Governor Clash
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/4
Video
Parks and Rec
Video
Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/4
Video
Meet the Candidates
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Gov. Burgum raises COVID-19 risk levels for 22 North Dakota counties
911 outage believed to be statewide issue
Video
29 deaths, 1,540 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 9,224
Republicans unseat longtime Dem-NPL lawmakers in legislature
Video
Election Results
Gallery
Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m. briefing
Analysis: Counties with the worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted for Trump
Don't Miss
2020 Election Results
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss