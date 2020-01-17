Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder
Top Stories
Special Olympics North Dakota cancels State Winter Games, scheduled for January 17 and 18
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast
Apple Creek creates unique frozen foam sculptures
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
Girls HS Bball: Century, Legacy in battle of unbeatens
Top Stories
Showdown on mat
Big weekend for Lady Beaver skaters
HS Wrestling: Century’s Konner Stordalen humbly leads
HS Wrestling: Key Legacy freshman performing well
Features
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader
Local News
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
Jan 17, 2020 / 05:22 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 17, 2020 / 05:22 PM CST
Recent Videos
Moose traps Alaska man in shed
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/17
Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued
Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17
Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday
Furry Friday- Bo The Dog
High School basketball
Special Olympics
Tribal Healthcare
Preserving History
Tribes & REAL ID
Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Carter Berger
Century v Legacy
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader
Minot International Airport
YHF
Frozen Pipes
Tire Pressure
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
3 mountain lions killed after found feeding on human remains near popular AZ hiking trail
Frybread Mama’s moving to Gateway Mall
Two more men charged in Minot Murder—Arrest Warrants Issued
Help locate owner of POW/MIA ring with BGE initials
This week marks the anniversary of one of the deadliest U.S. blizzards
Don't Miss
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Road to Recovery
Pro Football Challenge
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, January 17
More Daily Pledge