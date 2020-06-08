KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

More than 100 golfers gathered at the Vardon Golf Course on Monday for the third annual Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports golf scramble. All of the money raised goes toward maintaining the two ParaGolfers at the course. We introduce you to a golfer who wouldn't otherwise have the chance to hit the green, if it weren't for the ParaGolfer.

"It's all about having fun, being healthy, being part of something that maybe you didn't have a chance to be before," said Chad Thompson, Palmer's dad.