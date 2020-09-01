KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/1

Winds will calm slightly overnight with most of us dropping into the 50s and clearing skies. Winds will ramp up again tomorrow as a cold front approaches. Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings will again go into effect by the afternoon, with above-average temperatures building in. This will be especially true across our southeast, when a number of neighborhoods may get close to readings in the 90s! Rain chances will increase as the cold front moves through, with the best chance for any showers and thunderstorms across our northeast counties. A cooler day will be on tap for Thursday with daytime highs below seasonal averages, breezy conditions, and plenty of sunshine. A rebound in temperatures will be felt to end the week and into the weekend, with Saturday returning to more of a summer-like feel. Another strong cold front will push through Sunday, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far with chances for rain by Monday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder