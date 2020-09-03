KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/3

Officials at Trinity Hospital say construction at its new location in southwest Minot is well underway despite an explosion back in March of 2019 and the current pandemic.

The $500 million project was slated to be finished in 2021 but is now scheduled for completion at the end of 2022. Another problem officials say could have caused a delay in the project was financial troubles earlier in the pandemic. Vice President Randy Schwan says steps like furloughing workers allowed them to be in better financial standing.