KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forcast

Rain will gradually wind down overnight, with a few showers lingering up towards the Canadian border. There will be some sunshine tomorrow, but another area of low pressure forming to our southwest tomorrow afternoon could initiate showers and thunderstorms, particularly across our southwest. Better rain chances arrive Wednesday, as a strong storm system develops across our west. Rain will overspread the entire viewing area by Wednesday night and will continue through much of Thursday. In addition, winds will increase quite a bit, making Wednesday and Thursday very raw days. A pattern change will be on tap to end the week and into the weekend, with high temperatures much closer to their seasonal averages and plenty of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

-Meteorologist Dave Holder



