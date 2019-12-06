KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

With high-pressure building in, skies will clear and winds will calm. This will allow temperatures to fall into the single digits and teens tonight. Winds will begin to come out of the southwest tomorrow, therefore even though we’ll start Friday on a chilly note, temperatures will rebound quickly. This will be particularly true across our western counties, where highs will reach well into the 40s. Look for this trend to continue to begin the weekend with a little sunshine. Our attention then turns to the north, with a strong cold front arriving late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The air behind this front will be straight from the arctic, with temperatures dropping through the day Sunday. In addition, accumulating snow looks likely, with a widespread area of 2-4″ not out of the question. The beginning of next week will feature the coldest air so far this season, with morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday well below 0.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder