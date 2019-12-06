KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

With high-pressure building in, skies will clear and winds will calm. This will allow temperatures to fall into the single digits and teens tonight. Winds will begin to come out of the southwest tomorrow, therefore even though we’ll start Friday on a chilly note, temperatures will rebound quickly. This will be particularly true across our western counties, where highs will reach well into the 40s. Look for this trend to continue to begin the weekend with a little sunshine. Our attention then turns to the north, with a strong cold front arriving late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The air behind this front will be straight from the arctic, with temperatures dropping through the day Sunday. In addition, accumulating snow looks likely, with a widespread area of 2-4″ not out of the question. The beginning of next week will feature the coldest air so far this season, with morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday well below 0.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah Hockey"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Report"

Exploring Careers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exploring Careers"

Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Town Drama Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Drama Club"

Pay Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay Increase"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5"

Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy"

AIDS AWARENESS MONTH

Thumbnail for the video titled "AIDS AWARENESS MONTH"

Fill a Purse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fill a Purse"

Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

Rental Standards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rental Standards"

RADD Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "RADD Judge"

Kenmare Ambulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Ambulance"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge