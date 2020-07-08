KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Live Now
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across our area from west to east. Look for them to enter North Dakota by 9 or 10 PM then push into central parts of the state after midnight. Although all hazards will be possible, damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat. We’ll clear out by tomorrow morning, and expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days with temperatures slightly cooler and closer to seasonal averages. The one exception may be close to the Canadian border, where a few showers may persist as they wrap around a northwest flow. Warmer temperatures will be back with us to end the week and into the weekend, with the next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms Friday evening.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

