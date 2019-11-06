KX Storm Team’s research proves October was as cold as you thought

The KX Storm Team’s research for the month of October proves it was pretty cold, with the average daily temperature not getting above 40 degrees in a few places.

“This year was the 4th coldest October in Bismarck, 4th coldest in Minot, 3rd coldest in Dickinson,” said Tom Schrader, chief meteorologist at KX News.

“We just don’t know about Williston because of the new airport, we don’t have any records.”

And even with those cooler temperatures, that didn’t stop people from getting out and enjoying the great outdoors.

“Only the rain seems to stop me,” said walker John Ericsson.

Not even the snow?

“The snow is, interesting, especially when it’s blowing in your face,” Ericsson added.

He goes for a walk every day at Roosevelt Park during his lunch break. Another walker said he’s out too, no matter the conditions.

“If I’m not working, I go for a walk just about every day, certain time every day,” said walker Bill Thoemke.

“And I do it year-round doesn’t matter, summer, winter, fall, whatever. I just dress more appropriate for winter.”

Although there wasn’t much of a warm-up in October, there does seem to be some hope for this coming winter.

“There are indications that the last two weeks of November could be warmer than normal. And then if you look at November, December and January, according to the climate prediction center, we have a decent chance of being warmer than normal then. Now that doesn’t mean we won’t have cold snaps, they just won’t last as long,” Schrader said.

The KX Storm Team says there is the potential for more snow before the end of the month.

