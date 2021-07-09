KX Summer Road Trip: Esmond High School alumni celebrate 20 year reunion

Along with Esmond celebrating 120 years, one local organization is also celebrating — but this is a 20-year celebration.

We stopped at the Esmond Eagles Alumni Association building where alumni are meeting and having fun.

There are so many events going on this weekend, in part thanks to the Esmond Eagles Alumni Association.

For the last 20 years, they have held school reunions. This year, it’s an all-school reunion for every graduating class from Esmond High School.

Members of the association say while many of the alum still live in Esmond, these weekends allow for those who moved away to come back and remember high school and friends.

“You can just sit down with anybody, it does not have to be your age. They can be 20 years older, younger, it just doesn’t matter. It’s so enjoyable. They knew our parents and they will tell us stories about things they did when they were in school. It’s just rewarding,” said co-presidents Diane Peyerl and Cindy Wilhelm.

Peyerl says if it wasn’t for the generous donations from the Eagles alumni, they wouldn’t be able to host reunions every year.

They host an all-school reunion every five years and a mini-reunion every year.

