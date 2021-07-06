KX Summer Road Trip: Visiting a town staple, the Esmond Café

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the spelling of Diane Streifel’s last name.

For this week’s KX Summer Road Trip, the KX team will be traveling to Esmond where they’re celebrating the city’s 120th birthday.

One of the staple stops in the town is the Esmond Café, and it’s been there since the town’s inception.

Manager Diane Streifel said this café is more than just a place to grab a coffee and a bite to eat, it’s always been the heart of the town.

“It is so nice because this has been the hub of the community,” Streifel said. “People come from all over, they have breakfast, sometimes they stay for lunch, they just keep coming back so people really enjoy it. It is a good feeling.”

Streifel and her entire family have worked at the café at one point in their lives. She said they do everything from serving the daily meals to even catering weddings.