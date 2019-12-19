KX tries the diagonal present wrapping hack

We saw you sharing this viral video of the diagonal present wrapping hack…so we thought we’d test it out ourselves.

It said that when you run short on wrapping paper, you can use this hack to make it work.

Here’s how it works:

The video shows someone wrapping a boxed gift. But the ends and sides of the paper shows there’s not enough wrapping paper to make it happen.

The person wrapping the gift turns the box diagonally, and the paper can be easily wrapped right after that.

Think you’ve got wrapping skills? Send us your gift wrapping hacks at ndfirst@kxnet.com.