BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Friday, November 18th & Saturday, November 19th, at 7:30 p.m., the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra will present its holiday concert titled “Festive Favorites.”



The concert will be conducted by BMSO Music Director Dr. Beverly Everett. Emily Walter and Brandon Box-Higdem will be the featured vocalists. KX News’ Nicholas Quallich will guest-conduct a performance of John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever March.” 2022 marks 35 years since becoming the USA’s national march. Sousa composed it on Christmas Day 1896.

