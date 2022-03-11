One business has made it easy for people to support Ukraine from home — all with a click of a button.

Austin Arnold is asking everyone to join efforts in supporting Ukraine by donating potato paks, a food product fortified with protein, vitamins and minerals.

If you donate two, the company that makes them will donate a third.

The company is called Kyani and is partnering with Convoy of Hope to airfreight the paks to Ukraine refugees in Poland as well as in surrounding areas.

“It’s a super convenient meal for them, all they have to do is just add water and they have an entire meal. As of this point, my team alone has sent just over 2,600 servings and I’m looking to push that just over that $3,500 mark,” said Arnold.

Your potato pak purchase will be delivered directly to those in need so you will not receive the product. Since it is a donation, potato paks are also not refundable.