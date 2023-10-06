BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck man will spend 15 years in prison for killing another man in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Kyle Riley was originally charged with murder in the death of Michael Shane but took a plea deal in May for manslaughter.

The incident happened in March of 2022 along Stevens Street in north Bismarck. Investigators say Riley and Shane were arguing over a woman Riley was with, and Shane reached through Riley’s car window.

Riley says he panicked and shot Shane and his friend, then drove away.

Investigators say Shane was found dead, at the scene.. and the second man was injured, but he survived.

Riley is now sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter and five years for aggravated assault.