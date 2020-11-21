Lab coordinator at Lakeview Health Clinic makes kids’ COVID-19 testing a positive experience

The testing process for COVID-19 can be uncomfortable, especially for young children.

That’s why a staff member at Lakeview Health Clinic in Minot is making it more fun with encouraging and personalized follow-up letters.

One mom says her daughter was so interested in the process, she wanted her swab back after the test, so a few days later she was mailed a clean new swab — with a marking of how far it went up her nose.

The lab coordinator says she is just trying to brighten days that can be confusing and stressful.

“It’s kinda nice to just get one normal thing out of life like even if it’s just a letter from somebody after you went through a pretty traumatic experience or anything and so it just kinda bloomed from where I ask kids what they like who their favorite superhero is and then I try to personalize it for them because it’s unprecedented times for everybody,” Tara Hiatt said.

Tara sent another child her favorite X-Men doll with their letter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

