BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Friday morning, labor advocates were paying tribute to the people who have been killed on the job in North Dakota over the last year.

Representatives with the Missouri Slope Central Labor Council showed up to the capitol to hang ribbons on the trees along the capitol lawn. Each ribbon bears the name of a person who died in a workplace accident.

Clay Nagel, who also advocates for safer working conditions says so far this year, OSHA has reported about 14 deaths on the job. Last year, there were just under 20 in North Dakota.

He says he’s hopeful state lawmakers will push for future laws to make work sites safer in the state.

“There was a bill to allow minors to be on construction sites, that got turned into a study, but, you know, I don’t want to up here hanging any ribbons for 16, 17, 18-year-old kids, so, that’s one we were glad didn’t pass,” Clay Nagel said.

The ribbons will stay up for one week around the capitol lawn.