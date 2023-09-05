BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– September is here, and that means that harvest season is creeping up on us. KX News visited the Burleigh County Extension to see what sort of results we can be expecting.

“Just looking at overall yield from a silage perspective, there’s going to be a lot of guys if they aren’t you know, breaking that record, they’re dang sure pushing it,” said Tyler Kralicek, the ag and natural resources agent for the Burleigh County Extension.

We’ve experienced a relatively warm and sunny summer here in Burleigh County, which is just what our crops need for a successful yield. And thanks to a few summer storms, we’ve also been able to avoid drought, giving the crops the moisture they need.

Kralicek says, it’s been a great year overall for ag production in the county, and there might even be some records broken.

“There’s definitely some guys, especially on the corn side of things, some of that corn is looking very very good, same thing with beans I know, I mean, forty to sixty-bushel beans which is pretty darn exceptional, you know, for this neck of the woods, it’s definitely in the realm of possibility.”

However, the summer storms are causing concern for a few farmers.

“I know a couple wheat producers, and even on the barley side, just because we have had these rains and if that wheat did lay over, some sprout issues have come up, so that’s one thing to take in consideration, but by and large, it’s been a very very good year from a harvest perspective.”

At the same time, Kralicek says the summer storms are preventing issues commonly seen in hot summers, like blue green algae. He also says the heat and storms have helped the hay production.

“Some of the guys have even talked about third cutting for alfalfa, which in North Dakota is very uncommon, especially in this neck of the woods. Further south, closer to South Dakota, you might get that on a great year, but this year, getting third cutting alfalfa is kind of a true testament to how good our hay production has been this year.”

As this year’s harvest wraps up, Kralicek says we can expect some more good numbers coming in. But he also says– at this time of year, it’s important to keep an eye out for farm equipment on the roads.

“You’re probably gonna run into some kind of implement or you know, producers that are moving cows from pasture to pasture. So, just make sure that you’re not going too excessive and always keep in mind that over the next hill, or over the next knoll, there might be something, they’re going significantly slower. Just make sure you’re paying attention, and get off your phones, and watch what’s in front of you.”

The Department of Transportation says, remember to keep a safe distance if you’re passing any farm equipment, and keep in mind that equipment could be on the road at any time of day.