(KXNET) — So, it’s the last day of the Labor Day three-day weekend. Various summer attractions have closed or slimmed down the number of people there to help you. Not much is left of the family summer activities budget. What can a family do on a budget of little to nothing?

Birdwatching, also known as birding.

The makers of Birda, a new birding app, have compiled a collections of activities and birding advice that families of all ages can enjoy together in the waning days of Labor Day and throughout the fall:

Getting your children out into nature:

Getting out into nature and enjoying their surroundings goes a long way to show children ways to appreciate the environment and reasons to protect it. Showing kids why something is important is a lot easier if it’s something that they actually like doing. By introducing fun bird-related activities and games, you can turn it into something engaging for kids of all ages. And while birdwatching may not be first on every child’s list, there are many who are looking for something new, intellectually challenging, and diverse in its offerings – a pursuit that keeps giving. There is a large amount of content written by young birders online who exemplify exactly this.

Parents, grandparents, and family will enjoy finding fun recreational activities that will broaden a child’s perspective because birding activities are rewarding, for everyone involved. Creating a dynamic bird watching list for young learners that they can share with their friends and classmates will transport them to each other’s backyards without having to pay an actual visit.

2- 4 years:

Toddlers may seem too young to benefit from the joys of birding. But many toddlers’ sensitive ears will tune in to the bird calls. Focus your child’s attention on common birds in your area and help them learn the names of the birds that are easy to spot.

4-6 years:

Pre-schoolers will listen to your every word given the opportunity. It is a wonderful time to show them how to engage with their surroundings. If you are able to go for a walk in your local park you will find the joy of waterbirds in the pond, and you’ll catch glimpses of songbirds in the trees. While children of this age will still find binoculars difficult to use, you can almost certainly see birds close to you.

One engaging way to observe birds in your garden with your little ones is by creating a bird feeder. You can see birds returning to your garden daily and the entire family can appreciate the birds chirping in the garden.

7-10 years:

From about 7 years old, you can definitely begin to introduce real binoculars. Some will struggle more than others, so give them a try, and see how much your youngster can work out. This is a good age to help children remember the names of less common birds. They could begin to draw parallels and differences between the birds they see at home and on holiday. Consider making checklists of likely-to-see and rare-finds for these young birders, or, have them compose lists of what they see.

10-14 years:

This is a good age to introduce children to group birding. Many birding associations host young birder groups. It’s a fun way to learn about birds and make friends. The science of biodiversity starts to become more interesting at this point, so introduce concepts to youngsters based on their interests and questions. Help them with the intricacies of using a bird book and have them hazard informed guesses before looking up birds they aren’t familiar with.