Labor Day is not a holiday for First Responders

For many people, labor day may be a time to relax with family, but here at the Mandan Fire Department, first responders work around the clock.

“It’s not too bad. I am sure law enforcement and paramedics will tell you it’s almost like your second family. But it’s tough being away from your family especially on labor day,” said Matt Hennessy, Firefighter EMT.

But regardless of the time and day, they have a job to do and that is to save lives.

“Anything from CPR to structure fires. I mean if it can happen it will, it doesn’t wait for any particular day. But it’s just another day,” said Chad Nicklos, Firefighter EMT.

Matt Hennessy and Chad Nicklos are both firefighter EMTs and have a total of thirteen years of experience between them. When they are not responding to an emergency call they are here at the station writing up patient reports, logging and keeping track of equipment, and practicing drills.

“The fun of doing a career like this is you never know what you are going to run into next,” said Nicklos.

While many people are at home having dinner with family, these two get to spend it together, especially since they are on the same shift. Usually there’s five people, per shift and they work every three days.



“We had a busy summer, we had two really big fires. I have worked multiple labor days and memorial days but you rotate the way our shifts work,” said Hennessy.

And you can bet this won’t be their last.

As a way to kick off Fire Prevention Week, the Mandan Fire Department will host its annual open house event including a truck parade, games, and activities on October 8th from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. It will be located at 110 Collins Ave (Station 1).