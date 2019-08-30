Labor Day Weekend Calls for Extra Cautious Driving

Local law enforcement is reminding us all to drive extra cautiously as you enjoy the holiday weekend. Experts say it can be one of the most deadly times of year on the road.

Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner says it could be because it’s nearing the end of summer, and kids are headed back to college. So naturally, more people are on the road.

She says to use common sense, and look out for motorcyclists getting their last rides in before the winter weather hits.

Bismarck Police Officers have volunteered to be extra eyes and ears on the road through Monday.

Officer Wanner shares, “On a weekend like this, we do have saturation patrols set up. Overtime money is allocated for it, so we’ll have some extra officers out and about, just making sure everything is safe.”

In 2017, Bismarck Police made 193 citations over Labor Day weekend and 11 DUI arrests. Thankfully, DUI numbers dropped in 2018, down to 1, but citations nearly doubled to 294.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol will also have more officers on the road this weekend leading up to Labor Day.