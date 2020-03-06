Lack of Hand Sanitizer Brings Emphasis to Washing Your Hands

There has been a countrywide shortage in hand sanitizer due to the coronavirus outbreak, but health officials are saying not to worry — just wash your hands.

According to the CDC, washing hands with soap and water whenever possible is better because handwashing reduces the amounts of all types of germs and chemicals like dirt, debris and spores that could make you sick.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers reduce the number of germs in some situations, but it doesn’t remove them all. If you do use hand-sanitizers, it’s recommended to use 60% to 95% alcohol-based, and make sure you let it dry.

One local health official said both methods can work just make sure you’re staying cautious and clean.

“Don’t touch your face. Your eyes, your nose, your mouth, especially if you have not washed your hands. If you touch a surface wash your hands if you go to the bathroom wash your hands before you eat. All of just that good common sense practice, that’s when you prevent spreading viruses in general,” Minot Trinity Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Karen Zimmerman said.

If you’re feeling sick, do not hesitate to seek medical attention it could prevent further illnesses.