Lack of oil and gas revenue impacting Hazen water future

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The lack of oil and gas tax revenue, thanks to the pandemic, continues to have impacts all across North Dakota’s smaller towns and communities.

One of those towns is Hazen.

City officials tell us the town of around 2,500 people is in need of a new water tower. Its current one is over 30 years old.

The city was planning on using funds from the Prairie Dog Bill to fund the multi-million dollar project, but now, they’re not so sure.

Work to replace the 750,000-gallon tank is slated for next summer, but may need to be delayed because of the lack of revenues.

We spoke with the mayor who says he’s afraid if work doesn’t start soon, more issues could pop up.

“Our existing water tower has met its age limit and it is a steel tower and every few years we have to have divers go in and check and integrity of the tank,” said Hazen Mayor Jerry Obenauer.

The new tank is expected to be constructed further north of town and at a higher elevation to give residents more water pressure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How the fire tornado is formed

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and flirting with record highs

NDC AUG 19

Northwoods League

WDA Golf

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

WDA Soccer

100 Years Women's Suffrage

Voting Locations

Lunch Money Drive

Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Hazen Water Tower

1-on-1 With Hospitals

Picking Potatoes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/18

Minot Recycling

Dakota Attitude

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/18

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & hot with a small chance for storms

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss