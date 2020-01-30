Lack of Snow Leads to Other Obligations

During this time of year, North Dakota is known for its frigid temperatures and snow. But where is all of it now?

For some, the lack of snowfall has become an issue across the state in recent months.

Companies like Jessen Roofing in Minot thrive off snow removal during our harsh winter months.

According to the National Weather Service, places like Minot have had 23 inches of snow with the majority of it melting away. As a way to continue to make a living for him and his team, Doni Jessing has kept his employees busy with tree trimming.

“We work roofing, but we do some tree trimming and snow removal to keep us busy. What we have in equipment and is capable of handling, we’ll take off,” said Jessen Roofing owner Doni Jessing.

Jessen said that even with lack of snowfall, he’s thankful their phones have still been ringing off the hook.

