Lake Audubon Boat Ramps to become unusable

Local News

Five of the six boat ramps on Lake Aububon will become unusable in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning to lower the Lake Audubon water level for repairs and maintenance to the Snake Creek Pumping Plant.

Lowering of the lake will begin this week and should reach the full draw down elevation around Oct. 1.

The East Totten Trail boat ramp near U.S. Highway 83 will remain usable throughout the draw down.

ND Game and Fish says, the remaining five boat ramps will become unusable and be inoperable until the lake is refilled, which is expected to be around mid-November.

