Lakeside Christian Center at Lake Metigoshe expansion nearing completion

A long-awaited expansion at the Lakeside Christian Center at Lake Metigoshe is finally complete.

The Metigoshe Ministries, with help from more than 200 ‘mission builders,’ now has the room they need to maximize its use.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s new.

“This means everything to me. This is a beautiful addition we are able to bring in that many more people to our ministry,” said Carey Burke, chair of ‘Ensure the Adventure’ campaign.

When we showed you the building last fall, Mission Builders were busy framing and fixing the exterior. Now, construction crews are just finishing up the final details.

“We are just really looking forward to having them done in providing a space for people to get away into God’s beautiful creation and always, that’s important especially over the last few months with people kind of cooped up at home and not able or comfortable to get out we want folks to know that we are doing everything we can to create a safe space as possible,” said Jon Halvorson, executive director.

There are three conference rooms, a chapel, a traditional Finnish sauna and six more bedrooms for groups wanting to stay the night, with each room a different theme.

Between 6,500 and 7,000 people visit the Christian Center every year, whether it’s for religious or non-religious purposes.

Burke says it was a much-needed addition, considering Metigoshe Ministries had to turn away 800 people in just six months.

“I’m hopeful that we don’t have to turn people away,” Burke said.

On Saturday, Metigoshe Ministries will be dedicating the building.

“We want to recognize those who volunteered their time and of course those who volunteered gifts to make this new amazing space possible. We recognize the construction volunteers and our Mission Builders,” Halvorson said.

“It’s a great feeling having all those people together there’s an excitement and that’s what I’m looking forward to the most it’s just the excitement in the air tomorrow,” Burke said.

For more information about the dedication and the new facility, click here. It will be live-streamed in case you can’t make it out.