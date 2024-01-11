BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This cold snap is causing problems for many around our state, and that includes school systems.

KX News interviewed one family who was affected by the inclement weather.

For William Holweg, the cold weather has brought fear for the safety of his three kids. This was exacerbated when the bus bringing them home was late for an unknown reason.

“My kids came off the bus just screaming and crying with their cheeks all red,” said Holweg. “I asked them what was going on, like did something happen on the bus, and they told me no, they were just stuck outside in the freezing cold and the school wouldn’t even let them back in to warm up.”

Lakewood Elementary’s Principal Pat Beckman says the kids were outside longer than usual, but they were playing on the playground.

However, the Holweg children say they weren’t having fun.

“We were actually kind of scared because we thought we were going to freeze,” shared Emmit Holweg.

Beckman says the children, ages five, six, and nine, were being supervised by two teachers and they were following the school’s cold weather policy.

But Holweg says he doesn’t know why the kids couldn’t be let inside.

“There’s no reason things like this should even happen, especially when there’s a school that’s empty, why the heck can’t kids stay inside until the bus showed up? Even if you don’t know it’s running late, it would’ve only taken you about five minutes to run the kids outside,” said Holweg.

Holweg says, luckily, his children were wearing warmer clothes due to the weather.

“There was a lot of kids there that didn’t have snow pants or snow gear, and these guys luckily did, because I forced them right away in the morning to grab all their snow stuff and get ready,” Holweg said.

Harlow’s School Bus operations manager Roy Bailey says this cold snap is even more of a reason to make sure your kids are bundled up and prepared for the weather.

“Even though they’re going to be getting on the bus and spending most of their time in the heated bus riding to school, they have to wait at the bus stop before the bus picks them up, they’ll have to walk home from the bus stop after the bus drops them off at the end of the day,” said Bailey.

Bailey says there could also be issues that could hinder picking up or dropping off a child.

“The bus is a mechanical piece of equipment, if something breaks down, we have to get a replacement bus out to get the kids off the bus. If it’s something here in town, we might be able to do that within 10 minutes. You get into some of these more rural routes, it might take us 20, maybe even 30 minutes to get a replacement bus out,” Bailey added.

A representative from the Department of Public Instruction says that if you’re worried about your children’s safety with the negative temps, you can always opt to pick them up yourself.

However, Holweg says this only works if parents are physically able to do so and he is not.