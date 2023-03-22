MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan City Commissioners are considering adding new garage condos to the Lakewood area — but that isn’t the only topic of discussion regarding the neighborhood.

This week, city leaders discussed an amendment to preserve the scenic pond area and to help define the pond and adjacent slope’s maintenance responsibilities.

The amendment would also ensure stability for 21st Street by narrowing what can be built nearby in the future.

The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval at the end of February, but the city has yet to take action on it.

“There are two lots that would be developed: lots one and two,” said the Mandan Planning Department’s, Andrew Stromme. “And they are on 21st Street Southeast. The pond is the smallest — it can be to conform with the city’s stormwater code.”