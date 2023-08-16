MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in Minot will not go to trial. On Wednesday, Justin McDermott changed his plea to guilty.

The incident happened at the Lamplighter Lounge on 16th Street last December.

Police say they were called out that night for a report of gunshots at the bar. When they arrived, they found Kenny Javar dead.

Police say when officers showed up, several people were holding McDermott down.

Wednesday, the Ward County State’s Attorney read off the chain of events from the night of the shooting, which McDermott said were true.

McDermott will now be sentenced for the crime on February 9, 2024. He faces life in prison without parole.