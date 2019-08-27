Land posting laws may resurface as an issue

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Legislation aimed at changing North Dakota’s private property posting laws may come back before lawmakers in 2021.

The Legislature’s interim Natural Resources Committee heard information Monday related to trespass violations and electronic land posting in its first meeting.

Land is considered open in North Dakota unless it is posted for no trespassing. Legislation failed last session that sought to reform posting of and hunting access on private land.

Instead, lawmakers decided more study was needed on the so-called “trespass bill.”

The 14-person committee includes agriculture landowners, representatives of sportsmen groups, and North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Terry Steinwand, director of the state Game and Fish Department.