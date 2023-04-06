LAKE METIGOSHE, N.D. (KXNET)— Landon Bahl of Lando Live joined Nicholas Quallich on Good Day Dakota. Bahl discussed this year’s lineup, musical guests, as well as a big addition for people who want to spend more than one day at the festival.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Sports Illustrated
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now