Landowners Along Heart River Should Expect Higher Than Normal Water Levels

Landowners along the Heart River should expect higher than normal water levels.

Releases from Lake Tschida are being increased from 300 cfs to 500 cfs today.

Morton County reports heavy rainfall from last weekend caused the Heart River to rise to 8 feet, which is much higher than the typical one to two feet normally seen this time of year.

Landowners should expect to see the difference as early as Sunday.

However, if predicted weekend rains come, the Bureau of Reclamation says they will reduce the releases.

People living along the Heart River should contact the Morton County Emergency Management office if they notice any adverse effects due to rising waters.

They can be reached at 701-667-3307.

If all goes to plan, releases will be brought back down within a week giving farmers the chance to cross the river and access their fields.

“Fa rmers will need to take advantage of that window of time, which will depend on rainfall into Lake Tschida,” said Morton County Emergency Manager Tom Doering. “If we get a lot of rain, that window will close quickly.”

Currently, the Heart River gage in Mandan is reading 576-cfs and 1.90 feet. Action stage is 15 feet and flood stage is 17 feet.

Once ice begins to form on the lake, the Bureau will reduce discharges to approximately 35-cfs in order to maintain the lake depth while reducing the chances for ice jams.