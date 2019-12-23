Landslide causes concern for the future of River Road

River Road is still blocked indefinitely after a landslide happened yesterday around 1:30 PM.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call from someone attempting to drive at the 3800 block between Wilderness Cove and Sandy River Drive. No one witnessed the landslide happening and no one was hurt.

Precautionary signs have been placed about a mile away from the incident and Road Closed signs were placed next to the landslide.

New Arial photos were released today showing the magnitude of the landslide.





photos by County Engineer Marcus Hall



The Burleigh County Highway Department says the material ranges from 10 to 15 feet deep on the east side of the roadway to around 2 to 5 feet deep on the west side. It extends along 200 feet of River Road. As of this morning, material was continuing to fall on the roadway and has not yet stabilized.

The number one concern is for workers and the traveling public. County Engineer Marcus Hall, says they don’t want to remove the material at the bottom of the hill too soon because it’s possible the rest of the hill could come down.

The hope is to let the material stabilize before they go back and see if they can do some removal on Thursday.

Hall says moving forward they’re looking at long term solutions involving mechanics or realignment of the road.